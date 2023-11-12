Uniswap Foundation and Ethena Labs Hire Growth Managers, NEAR Co-Founder Becomes Foundation CEO

According to Blockworks, the Uniswap Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on growing the Uniswap protocol, has hired Bita Abolfathi as a growth manager. This move comes after the Uniswap Foundation received a $46 million grant from the Uniswap DAO. Abolfathi, who previously worked at Gauntlet and SCRIB3, joins Raphaela Sapire as the second growth-focused employee at the Uniswap Foundation. In other hiring news, stablecoin project Ethena Labs has appointed former Lido business developer Seraphim Czecker as its head of growth. Ethena, which generates yield on its USDe stablecoin with collateral backing in Lido stETH and short ether futures, raised a $6.5 million seed round in June led by Dragonfly. Czecker will work part-time until 2024 and believes in the project's ability to scale. Additionally, NEAR Protocol co-founder Illia Polosukhin has been named CEO of the NEAR Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to growing the NEAR ecosystem. Polosukhin succeeds Marieke Flament, who stepped down after two years as CEO. Chris Donovan, initially announced as Flament's replacement, will become the foundation's chief operating officer.

