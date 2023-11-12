Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Polygon's Native Crypto MATIC Surges 20% Amid Positive Market Sentiment and Upcoming Developments

Binance News
2023-11-12 13:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Ethereum scaling network Polygon's native cryptocurrency, MATIC, has experienced a significant surge in value, increasing by approximately 20% over the past week. This growth is attributed to increased trading activity and a more positive sentiment in the broader crypto market. The upcoming Polygon 2.0 developments could potentially drive the rally further. In Nansen's latest quarterly report, Polygon demonstrated network resilience amid rising demand for layer and cheaper alternatives, as well as a developer-friendly environment. During the third quarter of 2023, daily gas fees on the Polygon PoS network experienced notable volatility, fluctuating between approximately $29,000 and $132,000. In the same period, the number of daily active addresses on Polygon PoS demonstrated consistent stability, ranging from 275,000 to 466,000. In terms of user engagement on Polygon PoS, Tether and USDC stood out, boasting 1.6 million and 1.32 million users, respectively. Meanwhile, Chainlink led transaction volume on Polygon PoS during Q3, recording an impressive 47.08 million transactions. This quarter also saw Polygon Labs double down on ZK research, creating several scaling frameworks, including Polygon zkEVM and the Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK). Since its launch in March, Polygon zkEVM has attracted approximately $100 million in TVL. The CDK, released in August, is an open-source codebase that enables developers to create their own customizable layer 2 chains using Polygon's ZK technology. Several projects, including Canto, Astar, Gnosis, and IDEX, have revealed plans to build ZK layer-2 solutions leveraging the new software toolkit. Polygon Labs is currently working on Polygon Miden, a ZK-rollup designed to deliver a faster, more secure network with minimal transaction costs, set for a Q4 testnet launch.
View full text