XRP Ledger Set to Introduce New Features with FixReducedOffersV1 Amendment

Binance News
2023-11-12 12:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) is preparing to introduce additional features in the coming weeks, following the approval of the fixReducedOffersV1 amendment by over 80% of validators. The amendment is now in a two-week activation countdown phase and marks a significant upgrade for XRPL. Users relying on rippled v1.11.0 or earlier versions are advised to update their systems. FixReducedOffersV1 aims to minimize the prevalence of order books obscured by reduced offers, enhancing the overall functionality of the XRPL. The amendment allows protocol modifications backed by over 80% validator support within two weeks. This recent development necessitates an upgrade to the latest XRPL version for continued engagement as a node provider or in other specified protocol functions. From the taker's perspective, this amendment can round the exchange rate of a reduced offer on XRPL decentralized exchanges (DEXs) to make it more favorable than the original offer. In such cases, other offers matching the original may consume the reduced offer. Conversely, the lack of these amendments would result in an offer with minimal remaining amounts having significantly unfavorable exchange rates after rounding compared to its original value. Over time, this prevents accepting more favorable requests, creating substantial challenges for decentralized brokerage platforms operating on the XRPL. In September, XRPL version 1.12.0 was launched, introducing notable features such as fixReducedOffersV1. The update included bug fixes and amendments related to the Automated Market Maker (AMM) and Clawback function. Users were required to upgrade to the latest version by September 20 to avoid disruption. Moreover, the XRPL update was identified as a requirement for participating in the voting process for new amendments like XLS-30. The XRPL has undergone notable internal and external enhancements, contributing to its overall positive outlook. The successful completion of the latest security audit for the Xahau sidechain bodes well for the prospects of XRPL.
