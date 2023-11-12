copy link
Ether.fi Launches Liquidity Staking Token eETH on Mainnet
Binance News
2023-11-12 09:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, liquidity staking platform Ether.fi has announced the launch of its liquidity staking token eETH on the mainnet. The first batch of whitelisted users can now mint eETH.
