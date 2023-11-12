copy link
Almond FinTech Raises $7 Million in Funding
2023-11-12 09:04
According to Foresight News, B2B technology company Almond FinTech, which connects fiat currencies and digital currencies, has announced the completion of a $7 million funding round. The specific investors have not been disclosed. Almond's Settlement Optimization Engine (SOE) tracks multiple digital currencies and blockchains to determine international transfer routes, ensuring low costs and high availability.
