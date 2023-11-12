Vertex Protocol Announces VRTX Token Distribution Model

According to Foresight News, decentralized exchange platform Vertex Protocol on the Arbitrum chain has announced its VRTX token distribution model. The total supply of VRTX tokens is 1 billion, with 34% allocated for continuous incentives, 20% for the founding team, 10% for the Initial Token Phase (the first stage of the Trade & Earn program), 11.7% for the treasury, 9% for the ecosystem, 8.8% for early investors, 5% for future contributors, 1% for LBA, and 0.5% for advisors. Over a period of more than five years, 90.85% of VRTX tokens will be distributed. The distribution of Vertex tokens is set to begin on November 20, 2023.

