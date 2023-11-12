Beijing Unveils Plan for Data Infrastructure Pilot Zone

According to Foresight News, Beijing's Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology has released a plan for the creation of a data infrastructure pilot zone. The plan outlines a '2+5+N' data infrastructure technology architecture for Beijing. The infrastructure layer includes intelligent computing infrastructure and a national blockchain network hub. The business middleware layer consists of data asset registration platforms, data asset evaluation platforms, data asset custody platforms, data transaction nodes, and digital asset management platforms. The data application layer covers financial data, government data, medical data, autonomous driving data, shipping trade data, and cultural tourism data, among other specialized areas and applications.

