OpenAI API, Labs, Playground, and ChatGPT Experience Outages
Binance News
2023-11-12 06:08
According to Foresight News, OpenAI's Status page has reported outages in its API endpoints, Labs, Playground, and ChatGPT. The company is currently investigating the issue. The cause of the outages has not been disclosed, and it is unclear when the affected services will be fully operational again. OpenAI is working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible to minimize any disruption to users.
