GAS Price Plummets Over 50% in 24 Hours, Down 72% from November High
2023-11-12 04:52
According to Foresight News, the price of GAS has continued to decline, breaking below 8 USDT and temporarily trading at 7.62 USDT. The cryptocurrency has experienced a significant drop of over 50% in the past 24 hours and has fallen 72% from its highest point on November 10th. The market has shown considerable volatility, and Foresight News advises investors to be cautious of the risks involved.
