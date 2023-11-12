BitStream: Decentralized File Hosting Incentive System Proposed for Bitcoin

According to Foresight News, Robin Linus, the project leader of ZeroSync, which aims to introduce zero-knowledge proofs to Bitcoin, and BitVM developer, has released a document titled 'BitStream: Decentralized File Hosting Incentivized by Bitcoin Payments'. The document proposes a decentralized file hosting incentive system that does not rely on trust or heavyweight cryptography. Clients and servers use an optimistic protocol to execute coin atomic swaps for files. The server responds with a file that is claimed to be correctly encrypted. Clients purchase decryption keys through the Lightning Network, and if the file cannot be decrypted correctly, the client can economically penalize the cheating server, providing a strong incentive for the server to act honestly.

