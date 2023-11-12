Aptos Labs Announces Development of New Compiler for Move Smart Contract Language

According to Foresight News, Aptos Labs has announced the development of a new compiler, Aptos Move Compiler, for the Move smart contract language. The new compiler will introduce several new language features, including receiver-style function calls, support for general higher-order functions, allowing developers to define custom functions, resource access control, returning global references, and full support for enumerations (Enums). These enhancements aim to improve the functionality and flexibility of the Move smart contract language, enabling developers to create more efficient and secure smart contracts. The Aptos Move Compiler is expected to be a valuable addition to the growing ecosystem of tools and resources available for developers working with Move.

