Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Swedish Couple Falls Victim to Violent Bitcoin Robbery, Highlighting Alarming Trend

Binance News
2023-11-11 14:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, a middle-aged Swedish couple in Rönninge, south of Stockholm, fell victim to a violent home invasion by a gang of masked men seeking to steal their Bitcoin holdings. The incident has brought attention to the growing trend of cryptocurrency-related robberies in Sweden. One of the victims was transported to the hospital via ambulance helicopter, but their injuries were not life-threatening. Eric Wall, a Board Member at the StarkNet Foundation, has been closely following these incidents and believes that this attack marks a concerning pattern of Bitcoin-related robberies in the country. Last month, two prominent figures in the Bitcoin and crypto world in Södertälje were targeted in similar home invasions by masked, armed men. One of them suffered three hours of physical abuse, while the other narrowly escaped because their spouse was the only one at home. The apparent link between these occurrences and the victims' recent public discussions about Bitcoin, often through live-streamed podcasts or social media mentions, raises concerns about the security and privacy of individuals involved in the cryptocurrency industry in Sweden. A key factor in these cases is the ease with which personal information, including residential addresses and tax records, can be obtained in the country. This information is publicly accessible, making it easy for potential criminals to target victims. The Swedish police have acknowledged the similarity in the means of operations of these robberies, tying them to a possible Bitcoin robbery gang. Investigations are ongoing, but no arrests have been made in connection with these incidents. As authorities continue their efforts to apprehend the culprits, the question of personal privacy and safety in Sweden's cryptocurrency landscape remains a pressing concern.
View full text