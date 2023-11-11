copy link
Russia and UAE to Develop Joint Payment System Using Digital Ruble
Binance News
2023-11-11 10:41
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Olga Skorobogatova, the First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Russia, has announced that the bank will collaborate with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to establish a joint payment system using the digital ruble. The system will serve both individuals and businesses, and its development is estimated to take one year.
