Ripple's Penalty Amount May Be Lower Than $770 Million, Says Lawyer Representing XRP Holders

Binance News
2023-11-11 09:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, lawyer John Deaton, who represents 75,000 XRP holders, stated that the penalty amount Ripple may pay to the US SEC could be much lower than $770 million. He emphasized the importance of the Supreme Court's ruling, which effectively limited the SEC's jurisdiction over sales within the United States. This becomes even more significant as Ripple's XRP sales in the UK, Japan, Switzerland, and other regions face scrutiny. Previously, it was reported that the US SEC sought a $770 million penalty from Ripple for violating securities laws.
