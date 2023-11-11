copy link
create picture
more
Gitcoin Announces Gitcoin Grants 19 With Over $1.24 Million in Matching Funds
Binance News
2023-11-11 06:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Gitcoin has announced that Gitcoin Grants 19 (GG19) will launch on November 15 at 20:00 Beijing time and will end on November 30 at 7:59. Applications will remain open throughout the entire round. GG19 will introduce three project rounds and over nine community rounds, providing approximately $1.24 million in matching support funds.
View full text