Gitcoin Announces Gitcoin Grants 19 With Over $1.24 Million in Matching Funds

According to Foresight News, Gitcoin has announced that Gitcoin Grants 19 (GG19) will launch on November 15 at 20:00 Beijing time and will end on November 30 at 7:59. Applications will remain open throughout the entire round. GG19 will introduce three project rounds and over nine community rounds, providing approximately $1.24 million in matching support funds.