Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

BlackRock Challenges SEC's Distinction Between Crypto Futures and Spot ETFs

Binance News
2023-11-11 04:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, BlackRock has argued that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has no legitimate reason to treat crypto futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) differently from spot-crypto ETFs. The firm's plan for a spot-Ether (ETH) ETF, called the 'iShares Ethereum Trust,' was officially confirmed on Nov. 9 after Nasdaq submitted the 19b-4 application form to the SEC on BlackRock's behalf. In its application, BlackRock questioned the SEC's treatment of spot crypto ETFs, asserting that the agency based its justifications for continually denying these applications on incorrect distinctions between futures and spot ETFs. The SEC has yet to approve a single spot-crypto ETF application but has approved several crypto futures ETFs. The securities regulator has indicated that this is due to crypto futures ETFs having supposedly superior regulation and consumer protections under the 1940 Act as opposed to the 1933 Act for spot crypto ETFs. Additionally, the SEC also appears to favor the regulation and surveillance-sharing agreements over the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's (CME's) digital asset futures market. However, BlackRock argues that the SEC's preference for the 1940 Act lacks relevance in this area, as the Act places 'certain restrictions on ETFs and ETF sponsors' and not the underlying assets of the ETFs. BlackRock outlined that as the SEC has approved crypto futures ETFs via the CME, it has 'clearly determined that CME surveillance can detect spot-market fraud that would affect spot ETPs.' As such, in the firm's eyes, it essentially leaves the SEC with no justifiable reason to reject the application under its current line of thinking. It is generally thought among crypto and ETF analysts that the first SEC approval of a spot crypto ETF, in the form of a Bitcoin-related one, is only around the corner. Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas predict a 90% chance of approval sometime before Jan. 10 next year.
View full text