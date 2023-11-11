copy link
create picture
more
GAS Price Plummets to $19, Experiencing Over 25% Drop in 24 Hours
Binance News
2023-11-11 03:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the price of GAS has fallen to $19, experiencing a decline of more than 25% in the past 24 hours. Coinglass data reveals that the total liquidation amount across the network during this period reached $18.85 million, ranking only behind ETH ($25.52 million), BTC ($25.41 million), and SOL ($19.34 million).
View full text