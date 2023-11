GAS Price Plummets to $19, Experiencing Over 25% Drop in 24 Hours

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the price of GAS has fallen to $19, experiencing a decline of more than 25% in the past 24 hours. Coinglass data reveals that the total liquidation amount across the network during this period reached $18.85 million, ranking only behind ETH ($25.52 million), BTC ($25.41 million), and SOL ($19.34 million).