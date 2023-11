Hackers Attack Raft, Forge 6.7 Million R Tokens Without Collateral

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, monitoring by PeckShield has shown that hackers have attacked Raft and forged approximately 6.7 million R tokens without collateral. The attackers exploited round issue and donations to manipulate the index rate of collateral token rcbETH-c, allowing them to borrow and issue 6.7 million R tokens. Additionally, they issued extra rcbETH-c tokens to fully redeem the donations.