Hackers Attack Raft, Forge 6.7 Million R Tokens Without Collateral

According to Foresight News, monitoring by PeckShield has shown that hackers have attacked Raft and forged approximately 6.7 million R tokens without collateral. The attackers exploited round issue and donations to manipulate the index rate of collateral token rcbETH-c, allowing them to borrow and issue 6.7 million R tokens. Additionally, they issued extra rcbETH-c tokens to fully redeem the donations.

