copy link
create picture
more
Tether Mints 1 Billion USDT on Tron Blockchain
Binance News
2023-11-11 01:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Whale Alert has detected that Tether minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron blockchain on November 11 at 5:06 Beijing time. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino stated that this is an authorized but unissued transaction, meaning it will be used as inventory for the next issuance request and on-chain exchange.
View full text