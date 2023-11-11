copy link
ZkSync Era Discontinues Internal Blockscout Browser, Redirects API Calls to Official Blockscout Indexer
2023-11-11 01:23
According to Foresight News, zkSync Era has discontinued its internal Blockscout browser. API calls will now be redirected to the official Blockscout indexer for the next two months. Users are required to switch immediately, and this API redirection will only apply to the mainnet.
