Raft Protocol Investigates Potential Security Vulnerability and Suspends Stablecoin R Minting

According to Foresight News, the Raft protocol, a collateralized stablecoin protocol based on stETH, has announced the discovery of a potential security vulnerability. The team is currently investigating the issue, and further minting of the stablecoin R has been temporarily suspended. Existing users can still repay their positions and receive collateral. The Raft protocol aims to provide a decentralized stablecoin backed by stETH, a tokenized version of Ethereum's staked Ether. The temporary suspension of R minting is a precautionary measure to ensure the security of the protocol and its users. The team is working diligently to address the potential vulnerability and will provide updates as the investigation progresses.

