Ark Invest and 21Shares to Launch Five Crypto Futures Funds

According to Blockworks, Ark Invest and 21Shares are set to introduce five crypto futures funds on Tuesday and Wednesday. The firms had jointly filed for these products in August. The first bitcoin futures ETFs launched in October 2021, and ether futures funds debuted last month. Ark and 21Shares are now set to launch actively managed iterations of these product types. A third fund, the ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF, would allocate to both BTC futures and ETH futures using historical pricing relationships and fundamental analysis. The companies are also set to launch an Active On-Chain Bitcoin Strategy ETF that invests in bitcoin futures and cash equivalents using on-chain valuation models. A fifth fund would hold BTC futures alongside a concentrated portfolio of crypto-related equities. 21.co president Ophelia Snyder said the two firms aim to differentiate by highlighting their track record in both traditional finance and DeFi landscapes. However, Neena Mishra, director of ETF research at Zacks Investment Research, said the exact demand for such products is hard to gauge. She noted that investors are eagerly waiting for spot ETFs, and the response to ether futures ETFs has been tepid. Ark Invest and 21Shares are among the issuers vying for a spot bitcoin ETF, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission set to rule on their proposal by January 10. The firms also have a spot ether proposal in front of the regulator.

View full text