Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Is Crypto Winter Finally Thawing? Experts Weigh In

Binance News
2023-11-10 22:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, the recent surge of Bitcoin past $37,000 has led some to believe that the crypto winter may be finally easing up. Despite a 77% increase in the total crypto market cap from $823 billion last December to $1.4 trillion on Friday, questions over whether the freeze has thawed persist. CoinShares Head of Research James Butterfill told Decrypt that hard numbers from flows and price suggest the crypto winter is over. However, other professionals in the industry see anecdotal evidence of a prolonged bear market giving way as well. Steven Lubka, head of private client services for Bitcoin financial services Swan, said there's more interest now than he's ever seen, with a recent influx of interest coming from people who are older, later in their careers, and deeply financially literate. While crypto markets have swelled in anticipation of a spot Bitcoin ETF, which would allow financial institutions to more easily allocate capital to the coin, some analysts believe it's still too early. Amberdata's Director of Derivatives Greg Magadini told Decrypt that crypto winter won't be over for certain until spot Bitcoin and Ethereum funds get approved in the U.S., describing it as a critical development for resources to enter the space.
View full text