Gaming-Centric Crypto Tokens See Massive Gains in Ethereum Ecosystem

According to Decrypt, crypto tokens associated with gaming networks and high-profile games in the Ethereum ecosystem have experienced significant double-digit percentage gains over the past week. Illuvium (ILV), Ronin (RON), and Immutable (IMX) are among the top performers in the market. Illuvium, an upcoming NFT game running on Immutable X, saw an 86% price increase over the past week, with its current price above $95. The token has more than doubled in price over the past month, with a 141% increase. Much of this growth occurred after Illuvium's creators announced the game's launch on the Epic Games Store and the release of the next beta test later this month. Immutable's own token, IMX, has also experienced a surge, with a 50% increase this week and a current price of $1.04 per token. IMX has doubled in the past month, with a nearly 103% price increase. The gaming-focused Ethereum scaling network has made several recent announcements, including a partnership with Assassin's Creed creator Ubisoft. Ronin's token, RON, has seen a 53% increase this week, reaching a current price of $0.78, and an 88% increase over the past month. The Ethereum sidechain, known for hosting Axie Infinity, has experienced a surge in active users due to the recent launch of Pixels, another play-to-earn game. Other tokens, such as Gala Games' GALA, Axie Infinity's AXS, and The Sandbox's SAND, have also seen significant gains, outpacing the growth of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

