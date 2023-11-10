Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Elon Musk Biopic in Development with Director Darren Aronofsky

Binance News
2023-11-10 15:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, a biopic of Elon Musk is in development, with 'The Whale' director Darren Aronofsky at the helm. The film will be based on Walter Isaacson's authorized biography of the tech mogul, who serves as the CEO of EV manufacturer Tesla and spaceflight firm SpaceX. Isaacson's 2011 biography of Steve Jobs was adapted into the 2015 film of the same name starring Michael Fassbender as the Apple co-founder. Aronofsky's most recent film was the 2022 drama 'The Whale,' starring Brendan Fraser in an Oscar-winning turn as a morbidly obese teacher. His previous credits include 2000's 'Requiem for a Dream,' 2008's 'The Wrestler,' and 2010's 'Black Swan.' Elon Musk, the wealthiest person in the world with a net worth of over $200 billion, rose to prominence as CEO of payments firm PayPal. In 2002, he founded SpaceX, before acquiring Tesla in 2004. He acquired social media platform Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion, rebranding it as X—a name previously used by the billionaire for an online bank he co-founded in 1999. Most recently, Musk has ventured into other fields of emerging technology, including an AI chatbot, Grok, 'modeled after the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy,' and Neuralink, a company working on brain-computer interfaces. A fan of the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, Musk has dabbled in cryptocurrency; at one point announcing a short-lived initiative for Tesla to take payments in Bitcoin.
View full text