copy link
create picture
more
Genesis Seeks Court Approval for Settlement Agreement with Three Arrows Capital
Binance News
2023-11-10 15:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Genesis has requested court approval for its proposed settlement agreement with Three Arrows Capital. Previously, Three Arrows Capital filed a $1 billion claim against Genesis. Under the settlement agreement, Three Arrows Capital would receive a $33 million general unsecured claim, significantly reducing the compensation amount for Genesis.
View full text