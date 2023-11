Genesis Seeks Court Approval for Settlement Agreement with Three Arrows Capital

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Genesis has requested court approval for its proposed settlement agreement with Three Arrows Capital. Previously, Three Arrows Capital filed a $1 billion claim against Genesis. Under the settlement agreement, Three Arrows Capital would receive a $33 million general unsecured claim, significantly reducing the compensation amount for Genesis.