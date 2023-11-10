copy link
Binance Records Significant Increase in Crypto AUM, Tallying $31.7B in October
2023-11-10 14:55
Binance has announced a notable increase in its crypto assets under management (AUM). The exchange's AUM hit a notable $31.7 billion in October, marking a substantial leap of more than $1 billion.
This development is especially remarkable as it's Binance's first increase in AUM since July 2023. The uptick aligns with the generalized optimism seen across various sectors of the cryptocurrency market and could hint at growing institutional interest.
