Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ola Announces Open Testnet Whitelist Applications and Open Source Components

Binance News
2023-11-10 13:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Ola, a second-layer programmable privacy and scalability solution based on ZKVM, announced the opening of Ola Dev Testnet whitelist applications during the DevConnect event in Turkey. The code for its two main components, the smart contract language Ola-lang and the virtual machine OlaVM, has also been officially open-sourced. The Ola public testnet and mainnet are set to launch in stages next year. Developers or teams with whitelist qualifications will develop decentralized applications such as blockchain games, social platforms, and DID under the official support of Ola, with the opportunity to deploy their applications on the Ola mainnet. Non-technical users can also participate in the two-month Ola Gala project joint event through Galxe, sharing rewards such as USDT, OVP points, NFTs, and the chance to gain priority access to the public testnet. The Ola team will also hold a presentation and workshop on 'Compliant Privacy Platform on Ethereum' during the DevConnect event in Turkey, sharing their latest progress in programmable privacy and scalability.
View full text