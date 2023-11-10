Ola Announces Open Testnet Whitelist Applications and Open Source Components

According to Foresight News, Ola, a second-layer programmable privacy and scalability solution based on ZKVM, announced the opening of Ola Dev Testnet whitelist applications during the DevConnect event in Turkey. The code for its two main components, the smart contract language Ola-lang and the virtual machine OlaVM, has also been officially open-sourced. The Ola public testnet and mainnet are set to launch in stages next year. Developers or teams with whitelist qualifications will develop decentralized applications such as blockchain games, social platforms, and DID under the official support of Ola, with the opportunity to deploy their applications on the Ola mainnet. Non-technical users can also participate in the two-month Ola Gala project joint event through Galxe, sharing rewards such as USDT, OVP points, NFTs, and the chance to gain priority access to the public testnet. The Ola team will also hold a presentation and workshop on 'Compliant Privacy Platform on Ethereum' during the DevConnect event in Turkey, sharing their latest progress in programmable privacy and scalability.

