Bankrupt Crypto Lending Platform Hodlnaut To Be Liquidated
Binance News
2023-11-10 13:21
According to Foresight News, the bankrupt crypto lending platform Hodlnaut will be liquidated, as the Singapore High Court has lifted the protection order and appointed two liquidators. No further details about the company, including the value of any remaining assets, have been disclosed.
