DWF Labs Invests $10 Million in Web3 Financial Ecosystem Velo Labs
Binance News
2023-11-10 12:09
According to Foresight News, DWF Labs has invested $10 million in Web3 financial ecosystem Velo Labs. Previously, Velo Labs provided guidance to developers and innovators during the 'Hack-a-TONxDWFxAWS' hackathon event. Velo aims to leverage blockchain technology to create a compliant financial ecosystem through products and services, enhancing global asset mobility and financial inclusivity. At the same time, it seeks to promote mainstream adoption of digital assets and improve accessibility for users across Southeast Asia.
