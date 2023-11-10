Wallet Crypto Bot Debuts on Telegram in Latin America and Africa

According to Cointelegraph, Wallet, a cryptocurrency trading bot, is making its global debut on the Telegram messenger in several countries in Latin America and Africa. The Open Platform (TOP), a Dubai-based investment platform affiliated with TOP Labs and Wallet, announced the global rollout of the Wallet crypto bot on November 10. Users in Colombia, South Africa, and Kenya can now access Wallet directly from the Telegram settings menu, making it easier for them to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. In addition to the default custodial wallet, users can also use Wallet’s self-custody crypto solution called TON Space. This sub-wallet allows users to perform decentralized swaps within TON Space and transfer nonfungible tokens (NFTs) using the self-custody wallet. TOP has chosen to start the Wallet global rollout in developing markets to help users access more financial tools and to benefit from its significant user base in related regions. A spokesperson for TOP said that their main focus is on developing markets where the lack of accessible financial tools has generated an organic demand for crypto assets. Following the initial rollout in Latin America and Africa, the Wallet crypto bot is expected to launch in Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, and Turkey in Q1 2024. The TOP expects to finalize the global rollout of Wallet on Telegram by the end of Q2 2024. Despite Wallet's integration into the Telegram settings menu, Telegram has actively denied any affiliation with Wallet or TOP, and Wallet has also stressed that it is operating independently from Telegram.

