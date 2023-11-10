Hacker Purchases 206 Million TRX Using USDC and USDT on Ethereum and Tron Chains

According to Foresight News, Scopescan monitoring has revealed that a hacker has purchased a total of 206 million TRX (approximately $22.8 million) using USDC on the Ethereum blockchain and USDT on the Tron blockchain. The hacker has been acquiring TRX tokens by exploiting these two popular stablecoins, which are widely used in the cryptocurrency market for trading and transactions. The incident highlights the potential risks and vulnerabilities associated with digital assets and the need for increased security measures to protect users and their investments. As the cryptocurrency market continues to grow and attract new users, it is essential for the industry to implement robust security protocols and practices to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

