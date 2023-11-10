Nigeria Partners with Raspberry Pi Foundation to Launch Code Clubs for Students

According to Cointelegraph, the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, has partnered with the UK-based Raspberry Pi Foundation to launch Code Clubs across Nigeria. The initiative targets students aged 7 to 17 and aims to foster digitally literate and innovative young minds through extracurricular artificial intelligence (AI) programming clubs. The ministry announced that the Code Clubs will introduce participants to coding and digital technology, encouraging creative problem-solving in their everyday lives. Initially starting from 17 knowledge exchange centers, the clubs will expand to other locations across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones. The Raspberry Pi Foundation will provide educators and young participants with toolkits, assistance, and directives, while the ministry will oversee the creation and functioning of Code Clubs nationwide through a partnership framework. The educational pathways offered to Code Club partners will cover a diverse range of coding and technology-related topics, including Robotics and Electronics, Game Development, Algorithms and Problem Solving, Introduction to Coding, Basic Concepts, Web Development, Programming Languages, and Project-Based Learning. This initiative is part of Nigeria's efforts to accelerate its digital economy by enhancing technical knowledge and talent development.

