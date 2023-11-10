copy link
create picture
more
Arkham Intelligence Launches Labeling Endpoint in Collaboration with Chainlink
Binance News
2023-11-10 11:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, blockchain data analysis platform Arkham Intelligence has launched a labeling endpoint in partnership with Chainlink. The endpoint accepts blockchain addresses as input, references a database, and outputs any applicable intelligence from the Arkham database, such as the real-world owner of the address. Users can utilize these labels on-chain and integrate Arkham data into their DApps.
View full text