Arkham Intelligence Launches Labeling Endpoint in Collaboration with Chainlink

According to Foresight News, blockchain data analysis platform Arkham Intelligence has launched a labeling endpoint in partnership with Chainlink. The endpoint accepts blockchain addresses as input, references a database, and outputs any applicable intelligence from the Arkham database, such as the real-world owner of the address. Users can utilize these labels on-chain and integrate Arkham data into their DApps.