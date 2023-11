Arbitrum DAO Grants Camelot 3 Million ARB Tokens for Incentive Program

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Arbitrum ecosystem decentralized exchange (DEX) Camelot announced that Arbitrum DAO has granted them 3 million ARB tokens for a three-month incentive program. The first batch of incentives will be launched in the coming days, aimed at attracting new participants, supporting native builders, and ensuring long-term liquidity with stickiness.