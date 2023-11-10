copy link
Arbitrum DAO Grants Camelot 3 Million ARB Tokens for Incentive Program
2023-11-10 10:52
According to Foresight News, Arbitrum ecosystem decentralized exchange (DEX) Camelot announced that Arbitrum DAO has granted them 3 million ARB tokens for a three-month incentive program. The first batch of incentives will be launched in the coming days, aimed at attracting new participants, supporting native builders, and ensuring long-term liquidity with stickiness.
