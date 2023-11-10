Vega Protocol Reports API Issue Affecting Users

According to Foresight News, Vega Protocol, a blockchain focused on derivatives trading, has released a fault report stating that users have reported issues with the prices read from the position API. The average entry price of the position API has been fluctuating, sometimes briefly changing to incorrect values, affecting API users. All funds held on Vega, including user-staked or deposited VEGA tokens on the ERC20 bridge, are not at risk. Currently, no mitigation measures can be taken, and the Vega project team is working hard to release a patch to fix the issue as soon as possible. Due to the need for data node changes, validators are required to remain highly vigilant to review and consider deployment after the project team releases the patch version. The team will provide the latest information on the situation and the estimated timeline for resolution as soon as possible.

