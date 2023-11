MicroStrategy Holds Over 158,000 Bitcoins Worth $5.7 Billion

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, MicroStrategy currently holds more than 158,000 bitcoins, with a total value of $5.7 billion. This amount is equivalent to 80% of the company's stock market value of $7.1 billion. Additionally, the unrealized gains exceed $1.1 billion, representing a profit margin of approximately 25%.