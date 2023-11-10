JPM Coin Allows Clients to Program Their Accounts for Fund Transfers and Margin Payments

According to Foresight News, JPMorgan's JPM Coin now enables clients to program their accounts by inputting a series of key conditions, allowing them to transfer funds for overdue payments and additional margin, thus helping them take advantage of exchange rate differences in trading. A German Siemens subsidiary used the system this week and set up its account to fill potential gaps, enabling them to initiate transactions without setting long-term orders for specific times or amounts, but rather when pre-programmed criteria are met.

