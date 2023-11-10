copy link
create picture
more
JPM Coin Allows Clients to Program Their Accounts for Fund Transfers and Margin Payments
Binance News
2023-11-10 09:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, JPMorgan's JPM Coin now enables clients to program their accounts by inputting a series of key conditions, allowing them to transfer funds for overdue payments and additional margin, thus helping them take advantage of exchange rate differences in trading. A German Siemens subsidiary used the system this week and set up its account to fill potential gaps, enabling them to initiate transactions without setting long-term orders for specific times or amounts, but rather when pre-programmed criteria are met.
View full text