Humane Launches Wearable AI Virtual Assistant Powered by OpenAI and Microsoft

Binance News
2023-11-10 09:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, artificial intelligence (AI) startup Humane has released a wearable AI virtual assistant called the AI Pin on November 10. The lapel pin-style device allows users to interact with a virtual AI-powered assistant by tapping on it. The AI Pin is equipped with technology from OpenAI, the creator of the well-known chatbot ChatGPT, and has cloud computing capabilities via Microsoft. Users can interact with the pin through an intuitive touchpad, holding up objects, performing gestures, and via its laser ink display projected onto the palm. The pin can craft messages in the user's tone of voice, sort emails, provide AI-driven music experiences, and includes an AI-powered photographer. It can also act as a foreign language interpreter and support nutrition goals by identifying food using computer vision. Humane is launching its own mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) connected by telecom company T-Mobile to provide wireless service for the device. The AI Pin is available to order in the United States from November 16, starting at $699 for the entire system, along with a monthly subscription of $24 per month, which includes a cell phone number for the pin and cell services. Humane was founded by ex-Apple employees who worked on the iPhone and has raised $241 million from investments by major players in the space, including Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, and Microsoft.
