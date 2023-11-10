Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitwise Asset Management Clarifies No Connection With Defunct Bitwise Industries Facing SEC Charges

Binance News
2023-11-10 09:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Bitwise Asset Management, a leading crypto index fund manager, has emphasized that it has no connection with the failed technology startup Bitwise Industries, which is currently facing charges from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On November 9, Bitwise Industries founders Irma Olguin, Jr. and Jake Soberal were charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and taking $100 million from various investors despite their business model failing. The SEC alleges that the duo falsified documents to deceive investors and raise funds. The identical names of the two companies have caused confusion, with some social media posts using Bitwise Asset Management's logo when discussing Bitwise Industries. However, Bitwise Asset Management clarified in a statement on November 10 that they have no affiliation with the company facing SEC charges. The statement read: "San Francisco-based Bitwise Asset Management, Inc., the largest crypto index fund manager in America, has no relationship with, and has never had a relationship with, the now-defunct Bitwise Industries, a former technology company based in Fresno, California." Bitwise Asset Management offers various crypto-related investment products, including Ethereum futures ETFs. The company is also among the asset managers seeking approval for a spot Bitcoin ETF. In contrast, Bitwise Industries appears to be a defunct tech firm that has not worked with digital assets in any capacity.
View full text