Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Warns of Inflation Challenges and Signals Readiness for Policy Tightening

Binance News
2023-11-10 08:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of inflation challenges and signaled his readiness for policy tightening if needed during an International Monetary Fund (IMF) event. Powell emphasized the central bank's commitment to cautious policy adjustments and acknowledged the uncertainty in returning inflation to the 2 percent target. He stated that the Federal Reserve would not hesitate to tighten policy further if necessary. The Fed chair's careful approach aims to avoid overreacting to short-term data and not be misled by recent positive economic indicators. This comes after the central bank's decision to maintain the benchmark interest rate at a 22-year high between 5.25-5.5 percent, reflecting a cautious stance amid various headwinds and uncertainties expected to slow economic growth. Despite some signs of labor market softening, Powell stressed that the Federal Reserve remains uncertain about whether interest rates are 'sufficiently restrictive.' The report released by the Fed highlights that most banks have 'ample liquidity' and limited reliance on short-term funding. While loan delinquencies have increased slightly from a low base and higher interest rates are affecting weaker lenders, the banking system was described as 'sound overall.' Powell's remarks and the broader economic context suggest that the Federal Reserve is maintaining a cautious and data-driven approach to monetary policy as they navigate inflation and economic challenges.
View full text