copy link
create picture
more
USDT Total Circulating Market Value Surpasses $86.5 Billion, Setting New Record
Binance News
2023-11-10 08:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the total circulating market value of USDT has exceeded $86.5 billion, with an increase of approximately $1.5 billion in the past seven days, setting a new historical high. Previously, Foresight News reported that on November 2, the total circulating market value of USDT broke through $85 billion, creating a new historical high.
View full text