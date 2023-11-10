copy link
French Investment Firm Serena Launches €100 Million Fund for Blockchain, AI, and Quantum Technologies
2023-11-10 08:18
According to Foresight News, French investment company Serena has launched a new €100 million fund focused on investing in the fields of blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and quantum technology. The fund aims to support innovative startups and projects in these emerging sectors, providing them with the necessary financial resources to grow and develop their businesses.
