Hacker Transfers 1,000 ETH to Tornado Cash After Phishing Attack

According to Foresight News, PeckShield monitoring has revealed that a hacker's address obtained 4,850 rETH and 9,575 stETH (approximately $23 million) through a phishing attack 64 days ago. The hacker has now transferred 1,000 ETH to Tornado Cash. The phishing attack allowed the hacker to profit from the stolen rETH and stETH tokens. Tornado Cash is a privacy-focused Ethereum mixer that allows users to send and receive Ether (ETH) while maintaining anonymity. The transfer of the stolen funds to Tornado Cash could potentially make it more difficult for authorities to trace the hacker's activities and recover the stolen assets.

