Thailand to Fund Digital Wallet Plan Through New Legislation
Binance News
2023-11-10 07:41
According to Foresight News, Thailand is set to fund its digital wallet plan by introducing a new bill. The Thai Prime Minister clarified that the nature of the cash distribution plan is not cryptocurrency but digital tokens. The plan is scheduled to end in April 2027, and it will not affect inflation.
