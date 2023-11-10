56% Of OP Tokens Remain In TBD Allocation, Awaiting Governance Voting

According to Foresight News, Token Unlocks statistics reveal that approximately 56% of the total supply of OP tokens are still in TBD allocation, meaning they have not yet been assigned a release date. These tokens, which belong to RetroGPF, governance, seed round, partners, and the ecological fund, require governance voting before they can be distributed. The allocation of these OP tokens is crucial for the overall functioning and growth of the ecosystem. As the tokens await governance voting, it is essential for stakeholders to participate in the decision-making process to ensure a fair and transparent distribution of the tokens. This will ultimately contribute to the long-term success and stability of the project.

