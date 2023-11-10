Starknet APAC Bootcamp Launched to Support Developers in Asia-Pacific Region

According to Foresight News, developer community OpenBuild and the Starknet Foundation have jointly launched the Starknet APAC Bootcamp, with plans to hold a Hackathon in mid-January 2024. The event aims to help and support developers in the Asia-Pacific region to better enter the Starknet ecosystem. The event will be co-hosted by Mask Network, Foresight X, Starknet Chinese community, and the Blockchain community, and has formed strategic partnerships with 706 Creators, Aya, Unchain, and Undefined Labs, among other domestic and international developer communities.

