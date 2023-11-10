Galactic Holdings Raises $6.25 Million in Series A Funding Round

According to Foresight News, Galactic Holdings, the parent company of cryptocurrency platform TruBit, has completed a $6.25 million Series A funding round. The round was led by Galaxy Interactive and Dragonfly, with participation from SHK and others. The CEO of TruBit stated that the funds will be used to expand the company's influence in the Latin American region, with a primary focus on the Argentine market. In April this year, Galactic Holdings announced the completion of a $10 million Pre-Series A funding round, led by BAI Capital. Other participants included Animoca Brands, Y2Z Ventures, Longling Capital, Head & Shoulders, TKX Digital Group, Perseverance Capital, and Palm Drive Capital.

View full text