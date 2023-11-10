Obol Labs to Launch Mainnet Beta in December 2023

According to Foresight News, distributed validator technology provider Obol Labs has announced the official launch of the Obol Mainnet Beta on December 1, 2023. During the public testing period, the DV Launchpad, Obol SDK, and Obol Splits will be made available. The DV Launchpad allows for a maximum of one validator per DV cluster. The Obol SDK enables developers to programmatically create and activate Obol DV clusters. Obol Splits is a series of smart contracts that allow Obol DV users to manage and automatically distribute rewards, principal, and fees among node operators within the Obol DV cluster.

View full text