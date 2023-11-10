copy link
Bitfury Group Sells 10 Million Shares of Cipher Mining at $2.95 per Share
2023-11-10 04:58
According to Foresight News, blockchain technology company Bitfury Group has announced the sale of 10 million shares of Cipher Mining common stock at a price of $2.95 per share in a private transaction. Following the completion of the transaction, Bitfury will hold 191,931,387 shares of Cipher, representing approximately 75.37% of Cipher's common stock. Bitfury has signed a 60-day lock-up agreement for its remaining Cipher common stock, under which the company is not allowed to sell or transfer any common shares before January 15, 2024. Cipher is a US-based Bitcoin mining company that operated as a subsidiary of Bitfury until August 27, 2021.
